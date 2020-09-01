Emma Thompson, Emilia Clarke to Lead Private Lives Online Reading

Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke are among the stars who'll take part in a live reading of Noël Coward's Private Lives, directed by Jonathan Church.

The live virtual table read will take place on Sunday, September 13 at 7pm in the United Kingdom (2pm ET). It is presented by Lockdown Theatre, in association with the Royal Theatrical Fund.

Thompson will play Amanda, with Clarke as Sybil. Robert Lindsay plays Elyot and Sanjeev Bhaskar plays Victor. The live table read will take place via Zoom, followed by a live Q&A with the cast and director moderated by Paul Jackson.

Limited tickets are available by clicking here.