Elton John, James Graham, and Jake Shears's Tammy Faye Bakker Musical Sets Sights on 2021 Run

Playwright James Graham (Ink) has revealed further details about his upcoming Tammy Faye Bakker bio-musical, with music by iconic songwriter Elton John and lyrics by Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters.

The musical, as we've previously reported, is one of apparently several that are in development about the life and work of Bakker, a noted televangelist.

Talking to the Guardian, Graham revealed that the lockdown "accelerated" the project, due to the fact that John had to cancel a live tour given the ongoing restrictions. According to Graham, "We hope we might get it in to a theater second half of 2021." Dates and additional information is still to be revealed, with previous reports suggesting the Almeida in north London being a potential venue.

Graham is also currently at work on a musical version of Animal Farm. John is also the composer of the upcoming musical The Devil Wears Prada.