Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley to Lead West End Cabaret Revival

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (Red) and Jessie Buckley (Fargo) will star in a new West End production of the classic musical Cabaret, opening this November.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall, the musical will play a bespoke venue called the Kit Kat Club, which will have a capacity of 550. The location and dates are still to be announced, though Redmayne will play the Emcee, with Buckley as Sally Bowles. Redmayne first played the Emcee in a production of Cabaret at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2001.

The musical will have choreography by Julia Cheng, music direction by Jennifer Whyte, sets and costumes by Tom Scutt, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Nick Lidster, casting by Stuart Burt, and associate direction by Jordan Fein. Producers are Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and the Berlin Stories of Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret features songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff.