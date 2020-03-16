Daniel Radcliffe-Led Endgame Pulled at Old Vic From Coronavirus Concerns

The Old Vic has suspended the rest of its run of Endgame, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming, two weeks earlier than anticipated amid coronavirus concerns.

"Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice on coping with the Coronavirus," the theater said in a statement, "given the new travel and other restrictions in place it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theatre."

The theater said that those who donated their tickets would receive a link to an exclusive video recording of the production as well a video message from the cast and a free Friends-level membership to the theater.

Samuel Beckett's Endgame, which had begun its run on January 27, was a double bill with Beckett's Rough for Theatre II. It also starred Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson.