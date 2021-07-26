Chichester South Pacific, Starring Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck, Will Stream Internationally

The Chichester Festival Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific, directed by Daniel Evans, will stream internationally on August 4, 9, 14, 18, 21, 26, 31, and September 3.

South Pacific, which is running live in England until September 5, was filmed in front of an audience earlier this month, and each streamed performance will be the same show. Performances on August 21, 26, 31, and September 3 will be available with audio description and with British Sign Language interpretation by Sarah Granger.

Evans's production stars Julian Ovenden as Emile, Gina Beck as Nellie, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Keir Charles as Luther Billis, Rob Houchen as Cable, and Sera Maehara as Liat.

The ensemble includes Iroy Abesamis, Lindsay Atherton, Carl Au, Rosanna Bates, David Birrell, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Taylor Bradshaw, Bobbie Chambers, Charlotte Coggin, Danny Collins, Oliver Edward, Sergio Giacomelli, Shailan Gohil, Adrian Grove, Zack Guest, Cameron Bernard Jones, Amanda Lindgren, Matthew Maddison, Melissa Nettleford, Rachel Jayne Picar, Kate Playdon, Pierce Rogan, Clancy Ryan, Charlie Waddell, and James Wilkinson-Jones. Child roles are shared by Archer Brandon, Ellie Chung, Lana Lakha, Kami Lieu, David Ngara-O'Dwyer, and Alexander Quinlan. Alex Young will play Nellie at live performances beginning August 23, and will take on the role at certain performances beginning August 5.

The production has choreography by Ann Yee, sets and costumes by Peter McKintosh, music supervision by Nigel Lilley, musical direction by Cat Beveridge, original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett, new orchestrations by David Cullen, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by Paul Groothuis, video by Gillian Tan, "Happy Talk" orchestrations and additional arrangements by Theo Jamieson, casting by Charlotte Sutton, and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

For more information, including tickets and timing, click here.