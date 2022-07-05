Broadway Vet Felicia Boswell Gets Ready to Join West End's The Drifters Girl

Broadway vet Felicia Boswell (Motown the Musical, Memphis) is set to make her West End debut tonight in The Drifters Girl, assuming the leading role of Faye Treadwell from Beverley Knight.

Recently, our sibling site WhatsOnStage sat down with the new "boss" to get an introduction as well as an exclusive performance of "Nobody But Me" from the popular West End jukebox musical, which you can check out in the video below.

The Drifters Girl is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The musical has a book by Ed Curtis, and is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell. It is co-created by Knight, Bernard, Callender, Henry and Wanogho-Maud.

The cast also includes Adam J. Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud, alongside Marcus Ayton, Ashford Campbell, Ethan Davis, Vanessa Ela Young, Michael James Stewart, Alanna Leslie, Curtis Scott, and young actors Aurora Baptiste, Amari Brown, Savanna Musoni, Savannah Skinner-Henry and Shanyia Tsoto.

From the highs of hit records and sell out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African American, female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved.