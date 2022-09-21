Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Play Fiyero in the Two-Part Wicked Movie

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is set to play Fiyero in the two-part Wicked movie adaptation.

Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that Bailey, who won an Olivier for playing Jamie in the original West End mounting of Marianne Elliott's revival of Company, will be taking on the role. He said on Twitter: "He's perfect, they're perfect. They'd be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn't been happening. We have a Fiyero!"

Bailey joins Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part flick, which begins shooting later this year and then is set to release in winter 2024 and 2025.