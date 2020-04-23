Benedict Cumberbatch-Jonny Lee Miller Frankenstein (Both Versions) to Stream Free

London's National Theatre will present free weeklong streams of Danny Boyle's 2011 production of Frankenstein, which features Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.

The two versions of the drama, with Cumberbatch and Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation, will be shown on April 30 and May 1 at 7pm BST (2pm ET) and will then be available to the public on YouTube for a full week for free. The play, adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley, is written by Nick Dear.

Antony & Cleopatra, starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, will also be streamed by the National Theatre, beginning on May 7. Simon Godwin's production ran in 2018.