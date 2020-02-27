Back to the Future: The Musical Releases Production Photos

Back to the Future: The Musical has released photos of its world-premiere production at the Manchester Opera House. Previews began on February 20, and the production will run through May 17. Check out some of the images below.

Roger Bart plays Doc Brown, and Olly Dobson plays Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical.

(© Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the new musical features a book by film creator Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri (who composed the score for the original 1985 film) and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode." It is produced by Colin Ingram with the support of Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

Olly Dobson plays Marty McFly, and Rosanna Hyland plays Lorraine Baines, in Back to the Future: The Musical.

(© Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Directed by Tony winner John Rando, the musical stars Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.