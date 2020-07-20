Andrew Scott to Star in Live-Streamed New Play at London's Old Vic
Three Kings will be performed for five shows, with tickets on sale now.
Andrew Scott (Fleabag) will star in the world premiere of Three Kings, a new play written for him by Stephen Beresford (Pride) and created especially for the Old Vic: In Camera series.
Directed by Matthew Warchus, Three Kings will be streamed live nightly from the Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop. The five-performance run will take place July 29-August 1, with tickets on sale now.
Three Kings is described as follows: "When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'the Three Kings'. Years later – recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed – Patrick traces the events of his father's life – and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion."