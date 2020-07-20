Andrew Scott to Star in Live-Streamed New Play at London's Old Vic

Andrew Scott (Fleabag) will star in the world premiere of Three Kings, a new play written for him by Stephen Beresford (Pride) and created especially for the Old Vic: In Camera series.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, Three Kings will be streamed live nightly from the Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop. The five-performance run will take place July 29-August 1, with tickets on sale now.

Three Kings is described as follows: "When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'the Three Kings'. Years later – recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed – Patrick traces the events of his father's life – and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion."