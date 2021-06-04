Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Releases New Song From the Musical

Polydor Records/Ume has released the song "Far Too Late" from the forthcoming album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. The album, written and produced during lockdown in the UK, features voices from the cast of the highly anticipated new musical, as well as some soon-to-be announced, high-profile guest vocalists.

The world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, the first new West End production to open after the coronavirus pandemic, will take place at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Friday, June 25. It is a new romantic musical comedy starring Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella and Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, and featuring an original story and book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. Laurence Connor directs, with choreography by Joann M. Hunter.

