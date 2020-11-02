Listen to "Bad Cinderella," the First Released Track From Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber has released the first track from his new musical Cinderella. The song, with lyrics by David Zippel, is called "Bad Cinderella," and is sung by star Carrie Hope Fletcher. Listen below:

The song is from the forthcoming Cinderella concept album, which will be released in the new year. The musical was scheduled to be running now in London's West End, but has been pushed until May 2021. The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell. Lawrence Connor will direct, with JoAnn M. Hunter serving as choreographer.

Cinderella will also star Olivier Award nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother. All further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.