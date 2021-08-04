An Officer and a Gentleman Musical Will Head Out on Tour

A new musical adaptation of An Officer and a Gentleman has announced plans for a world premiere in Las Vegas at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts (October 26-31), followed by a North American tour that will visit more than 50 cities in the 2021-2022 season.

Based on the hit 1982 film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, the cast for the North American tour will star Wes Williams as Zack and Mia Massaro as Paula, along with Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette, Ramone Nelson as Sid, Amaya White as Casey Seeger, Roxy York as Esther, and David Wayne Britton as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley. Rounding out the ensemble are Zare Anguay, J Travis Cooper, Christopher Robert Hanford, Kyler Hershman, Joey Ledonio, Nathaniel D. Lee, Cameron Loyal, Logan Marks, Nicole Morris, Blake Sauceda, Elise Shangold, KD Stevens, Shelly Verdenand, and Jillian Worthing.

Featuring a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the show includes hits from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and the Grammy-winning #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong." An Officer and a Gentleman is written and directed by multiple Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown), and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton (The Band's Visit), with orchestrations by Dan Lipton and Nathan Dame and dance arrangements by Gary Adler. Matt Kunkel will serve as Associate Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig and hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser, and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting. The live stage production is based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

The story of An Officer and a Gentleman is described as follows: "Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future. But only the brave and determined can endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley, who is determined to weed out all those unable to pass the strenuous tests of knowledge, coordination and strength. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of friendship, commitment and honor, finds the courage to be his best self, and wins the heart of the woman he loves."

