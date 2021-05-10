Christy Altomare and Corey Cott to Perform at Indiana Writer's Retreat for Ever After

In May of 2021, the creative team of the new musical Ever After will convene in Indiana for Discovering Broadway Inc.'s writer's retreat program. The retreat will culminate in a concert of songs from the new musical, starring Christy Altomare (Anastasia) and Corey Cott (Newsies), which will be performed on Sunday, May 23 at 5:00pm and 7:30pm, at the newly opened Feinstein's Cabaret located in the Hotel Carmichael.

"It is always a wonderful day when it is spent in Indiana," said Altomare, adding, "I am beyond excited to be participating in the writers retreat this May! Ever After is one of my favorite shows and I can't wait to see what inspiration hits amidst such a warm, welcoming, and creative environment."

With a score by the award-winning songwriting team of Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler (Dear Edwina), Ever After is based on the 1998 Drew Barrymore-Anjelica Huston movie that sets the Cinderella fairytale in Renaissance-era France. The book is by Heisler and Kate Wetherhead. Marlo Hunter directs.

Ever After will be the second show to participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.'s program, following the February writer's retreat of the new musical The Devil Wears Prada, which is set to begin performances in Chicago July 2022. Wetherhead has also recently joined the writing team of that musical.

For more information and tickets to the Ever After concert, click here.