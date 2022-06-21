Planned Run of When Playwrights Kill Postponed

Producers of the new comedy When Playwrights Kill, written by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, have announced they will be pursuing an opportunity to further develop the play this summer in New York City.

The play is about a young playwright grappling with a difficult actress during an out-of-town tryout, a plot that has drawn comparisons to Lombardo's own experience with Faye Dunaway.

The world premiere of 'When Playwrights Kill'', which had been scheduled for the Bushnell's Belding Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut July 26 - August 7, has been postponed. No information has been released about when it will be rescheduled.

As previously reported, that run was to star Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris, André De Shields, Arnie Burton, Nik Alexander, Irene Sofia Lucio, Jake Loewenthal, Catherine LeFrere, and Darius Wallace. A statement from the producers notes that all remain with the production.