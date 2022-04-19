Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris, and André De Shields to Star in New Comedy, When Playwrights Kill

Casting has been announced for the new Matthew Lombardo comedy When Playwrights Kill, which is set to make its world premiere at the Bushnell's Belding Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut July 26 - August 7.

Jeremy Jordan stars as Jack Hawkins, an aspiring playwright on the verge of making his Broadway debut when the notoriously difficult actor Brooke Remington (Tony winner Harriet Harris) makes the Boston tryout of his new play a disaster. Jack wants a new actor in Brooke's part, but the producers won't fire her...so Jack resorts to desperate measures. Tony winner André De Shields, who recently announced his departure from the Broadway run of Hadestown, plays seasoned director Maurice Khalan Walker, who frantically attempts to keep his playwright and lead actor from committing murder. Noah Himmelstein directs (in real life).

Lombardo is the author of a series of plays starring fabulous women including High (Kathleen Turner), Looped (Valerie Harper), and Tea at Five, a Broadway-bound revival of which was shelved following a Boston tryout that ended with the producers firing Faye Dunaway. Write what you know.