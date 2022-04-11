André De Shields to Depart Hadestown

Tony winner André De Shields will play his final performance of Hadestown at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on Sunday, May 29.

With book, music, and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown sets the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in an industrial hell ruled over by Hades, ruthless capitalist and lord of the underworld. De Shields plays the role of Hermes, the messenger God and psychopomp, who serves as our narrator. For his performance, he won the 2019 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

"It was the privilege of a lifetime to work with André, our original Broadway Hermes," said Mitchell. "He blessed us all. He blessed the character, the show, and the community with the full force of his majestic self."

In addition to De Shields, the Broadway cast is led by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades. They are joined by Soara-Joye Ross, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Trent Saunders, Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Tara Jackson, Tomás Matos, Sayo Oni, Yael "YaYa" Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Davis Wayne.

The next actor to play Hermes will be announced at a later date.