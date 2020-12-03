Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam to Host Georgia Runoff Fundraiser

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam will take part in a special event to raise funds for the Georgia runoff election. The conversation will be seen on Looped on Wednesday, December 16, beginning at 8:30pm ET. Tickets are available now for donations starting at $10.

Miranda and Pearl Jam will discuss their artistic inspirations as they raise money to engage the Georgia Latino community in advance of the January 5 election. The virtual event will be emceed by Georgia-native Wayne Brady.

Proceeds from the event will support the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and the Hispanic Federation. The donations will be used to mobilize the Latino community by underwriting text and phone banking, mailers, canvassing, bus tours through communities during early voting, and other voter mobilization efforts.

