Concert Production of Camelot to Stream in April From Asolo Rep

Florida's Asolo Repertory Theatre will stream its concert production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot from April 5-11. The classic musical is directed by Celine Rosenthal, with orchestrations by Steve Orich, and text adapted from Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's original script and score by David Lee.

The outdoor concert, which is currently running, stars Britney Coleman as Guenevere, Nick Duckart as Arthur, Alex Joseph Grayson as Lancelot, John Rapson as Mordred/Sagramore, Joseph Torello as Dinadin, and Levin Valayil as Lionel/Dap/Tom.

Camelot features beloved songs like "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "The Lusty Month of May."

