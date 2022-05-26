New Ahrens and Flaherty Musical Knoxville to Release Cast Recording

The new musical Knoxville, which completed its world premiere run at Sarasota's Asolo Repertory Theatre on May 11, will release an original cast recording this fall.

Knoxville features a book and direction by Frank Galati, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens — the Tony Award-winning creative team behind the musical Ragtime. Based on James Agee's autobiographical, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Death in the Family, the story begins as Agee struggles to write his greatest work — about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his mother, his town, and his own future.

The cast included Broadway veterans Jason Danieley (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Ellen Harvey (Present Laughter), and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) — all of whom will be featured on the recording.

The company of Knoxville also included Sarah Aili, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Dwelvan David, Jack Casey, Barbara Marineau, William Parry, Abigail Stephenson, Joel Waggoner, Scott Wakefield, Alan Chandler, Sade Crosby, Ian Johnston, Patricia M. Lawrence, and Sharon Pearlman.

You can get a little taste of the music in the clip below: