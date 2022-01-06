Kim's Convenience Play Coming to Westport Country Playhouse This Summer

Connecticut's Westport County Playhouse will present Ins Choi's comedy Kim's Convenience, running July 5-17 under the direction of Nelson T. Eusebio III.

Choi's 2011 work is about a family-run, Korean-owned convenience store in the Regent Park neighborhood of Toronto. It debuted at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011 and was remounted by Canada's Soulpepper Theatre in 2012. Soulpepper brought the work to New York City in 2017. The stage play inspired the television sitcom of the same title, which concluded its five-season run last April and is currently available on Netflix.

Casting and additional information is still to be announced. Kim's Convenience replaces Ain't Misbehavin', which was scheduled to run during the same timeframe, but is delayed due to scheduling conflicts.