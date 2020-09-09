Goodspeed Musicals Announces 2021 Productions, Online and in Person

Connecticut's Goodspeed Musicals has announced a two-show season beginning in June 2021.

June 11-August 22 will see Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific, directed by Rob Ruggerio. The theater will follow that with the world premiere of Matt Vinson and Matte O'Brien's new folk-rock adaptation of Anne of Green Gables, directed by Jenn Thompson. It will run September 10-November 14.

Audiences will have the option to attend these performances live and in person or watch virtually from their own home. The theater has "made special arrangements with the unions representing the actors, directors, choreographers, and designers to allow us to record our shows and make them available for members, subscribers, and single ticket buyers to watch online," according to executive director Michael Gennaro.