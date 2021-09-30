The Prom Announces Casting for North American Tour

Complete casting has been announced for the North American tour of The Prom, officially launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, this November.

The production will star will star Kaden Kearney (they/them) as "Emma, High School Student, Banned from the Prom," Kalyn West as "Alyssa Green, Head of Student Council with a Secret," Courtney Balan as "Tony Award Winner Dee Dee Allen," Patrick Wetzel as "Drama Desk Award Winner Barry Glickman," Emily Borromeo as "Angie Dickinson, Broadway Chorine," Bud Weber as "Trent Oliver, Esteemed Julliard Graduate/Cater Waiter," Sinclair Mitchell as "Mr. Hawkins, High School Principal," Ashanti J'Aria as "Mrs. Greene, President of the PTA," and Shavey Brown as "Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's Press Agent with a Plan."

Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, Shawn Alynda Fisher, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson, and Josh Zacher.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, The Prom features a book by Tony winners Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Tony nominee Matthew Sklar, and lyrics and Beguelin.

The Prom debuted on Broadway in 2018, earning six Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The story follows a teenage girl who is banned from bringing her girlfriend to her high school prom. A film adaptation, produced and directed by Ryan Murphy, debuted on Netflix in December, 2020.

For more information about the touring schedule, click here.