Watch: In Rehearsal for the Moulin Rouge! Tour, Starring Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan

Rehearsals are underway for the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, premiering March 19 in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Check out footage of the cast below:

The cast is led by the previously announced Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer will serve as the Satine alternate.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andres Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe, and Ricardo Zayas.

Following the show's Chicago engagement (March 19-May 14), Moulin Rouge! will perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (May 18-June 5), the Buell Theatre in Denver (June 9-26), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30-September 4), and the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7-November 6). Additional tour stops will be announced soon.

Adapted from Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film, Moulin Rouge! is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine. The Broadway production, now running at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, is the winner of 10 Tony Awards.

