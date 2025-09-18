TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

New Orleans Jukebox Musical Let the Good Times Roll Hoping for Broadway Engagement

The show uses songs by Bessie Smith, Jelly Roll Morton, Harry Connick Jr., and more.

| New Orleans |

September 18, 2025

Tre Moore as L.D.
Tre Moore in Let the Good Times Roll (© Brennen Russell)

The new musical Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo is hoping for a Broadway run during the 2026-27 season. It recently had in a premiere run at the Phoenix Theatre Company.

Written and conceived by Jack Viertel, is a history of New Orleans, from the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, from the perspective of a woman rediscovering her life. A jukebox musical with orchestrations by Sonny Palladino, it uses songs by Bessie Smith, Harry Connick Jr., and Jelly Roll Morton, among others.

Sara Edwards directs and choreographs.

 

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Untitled design (2)

Mamma Mia! – Knowing Christine Sherrill, Knowing Mazz Murray

The Broadway and West End stars of the ABBA smash have a candid conversation.