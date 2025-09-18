New Orleans Jukebox Musical Let the Good Times Roll Hoping for Broadway Engagement

The show uses songs by Bessie Smith, Jelly Roll Morton, Harry Connick Jr., and more.
The new musical Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo is hoping for a Broadway run during the 2026-27 season. It recently had in a premiere run at the Phoenix Theatre Company.
Written and conceived by Jack Viertel, is a history of New Orleans, from the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, from the perspective of a woman rediscovering her life. A jukebox musical with orchestrations by Sonny Palladino, it uses songs by Bessie Smith, Harry Connick Jr., and Jelly Roll Morton, among others.
Sara Edwards directs and choreographs.
