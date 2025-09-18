New Orleans Jukebox Musical Let the Good Times Roll Hoping for Broadway Engagement

The new musical Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo is hoping for a Broadway run during the 2026-27 season. It recently had in a premiere run at the Phoenix Theatre Company.

Written and conceived by Jack Viertel, is a history of New Orleans, from the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, from the perspective of a woman rediscovering her life. A jukebox musical with orchestrations by Sonny Palladino, it uses songs by Bessie Smith, Harry Connick Jr., and Jelly Roll Morton, among others.

Sara Edwards directs and choreographs.