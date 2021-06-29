Six to Launch American Tour in March 2022

The international hit musical Six will launch its first American tour beginning March 29, 2022, at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago. The engagement will continue through July 3, with further dates to follow.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six features the six wives of Henry VIII reclaiming their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End.

The musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

The Broadway production, which was scheduled to open on March 13, 2020, will return to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17, with opening night set for October 3.

Watch the official trailer for the Broadway production below: