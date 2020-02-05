Sean Hayes to Star in Oscar Levant Bioplay at Chicago's Goodman Theatre

Will & Grace Emmy winner Sean Hayes will take the stage at Chicago's Goodman Theatre in Good Night, Oscar, a new biographical play about pianist, composer, and actor Oscar Levant. Written by Doug Wright (I Am My Own Wife) and directed by Leigh Silverman (Soft Power), the play will run January 2021, with exact dates to be announced.

Good Night, Oscar "explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption, all through the eyes of one of America's most memorable and subversive wits. It's 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk show on television. His favorite guest? Oscar Levant. Famous for his many epigrams, Oscar has a favorite: 'There's a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line.' Oscar will prove just that when he gets a four-hour pass from the mental ward to appear live on national TV."

Additional information about the production is still to be revealed.