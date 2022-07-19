Listen to "If This Is Love" From The Notebook Musical

Chicago Shakespeare Theater — where the new musical adaptation of The Notebook will have its world premiere — has released a music video of the song "If This Is Love," performed by the show's composer Ingrid Michaelson. Take a look (and listen) below.

Based on the best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel and the subsequent blockbuster film, The Notebook is set to run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater this fall from September 6-October 16. In addition to a score by Michaelson (a multi-platinum singer-songwriter), the show features a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's This Is Us) and choreography by Katie Spelman. Michael Greif and Schele Williams direct.