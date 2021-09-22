Bug Will Have Month-Long Remounting to Finish Its Pre-Pandemic Run

After 20 months, Steppenwolf Theatre Company will resume in-person performances with Tracy Letts's Bug — the production that was shut down prematurely in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Directed by David Cromer, performances will run in the Downstairs Theater from November 11-December 12.

Randall Arney, Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood, Jennifer Engstrom, and Steve Key will all reprise the roles they performed in 2020. Steppenwolf characterizes the show's return to stage as "Steppenwolf's bold refusal to let the disaster of COVID-19 rewrite its story."

Bug is described as follows: "In a seedy Oklahoma motel room, a lonely waitress begins an unexpected love affair with a young drifter. And then they see the first bugs… Tracy Letts' mind-bending cult classic is a luridly funny tale of love, paranoia and government conspiracy."