John Cameron Mitchell to Perform the Music of David Bowie in Blackstar Symphony

Charlotte's Blumenthal Performing Arts will present the world premiere of Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David Bowie, featuring guest vocalist John Cameron Mitchell. Performances will be held September 16 and 17 on the stage of the Belk Theater as part of the inaugural Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF).

The concert will be a collaboration between Blackstar Symphony Artistic Director Donny McCaslin and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, interpreting the music of Blackstar, Bowie's final musical masterpiece, which was released two days before his untimely death. Act I showcases the first-ever live performance of the entire Blackstar album with full symphony orchestra, while Act II features selections from Bowie's musical catalogue, including "Heroes," "Life on Mars," "Suffragette City," "Space Oddity," and more. Tim Davies will conduct.

Mitchell is best known as the co-author and original star of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The 2014 Broadway revival earned three Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. In a statement, Mitchell said, "I'm thrilled to work with Bowie's brilliant collaborators to help honor the artist that made me what I am today."