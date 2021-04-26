Tovah Feldshuh to Star in Concurrent Live and Streaming Productions of Becoming Dr. Ruth

Tovah Feldshuh will play legendary sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer in two concurrent productions of Mark St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth, one streaming and one live.

The live version will run June 4-27 at Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theatre, performed for socially distant, in-person audiences on the mainstage. The streaming version of the play will be available June 9-July 4 via California's North Coast Repertory Theatre, with David Ellenstein directing.

Becoming Dr. Ruth follows the radio and television sex therapist, from her experiences fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem, to her struggles immigrating to America and eventual rise to prominence.

For tickets to North Coast Rep's streaming version, click here.