Colman Domingo to Direct Virtual Arms and the Man for American Conservatory Theater

Colman Domingo will direct a virtual production of George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man, streaming via American Conservatory Theater, April 12-18.

The company will feature Phillip James Brannon as Captain Bluntschli, Allen Darbi as Russian Soldier/Stage Directions, Allie Marie Evas as Raina, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Catherine, Danny Scheie as Major Paul Petkoff, Ariel Shafir as Major Sergius Saranoff, Avanthika Srinivasan as Louka, and Liam Vincent as Nicola. Stage manager is Chris Waters, dramaturg is Joy Meads, and Luis Garcia is the video designer and editor.

Set against the backdrop of the Serbian-Bulgarian War, Arms and the Man is a comedy of manners about the limits of romance and the unexpected allure of practicality.