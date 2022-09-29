William Jackson Harper and April Matthis to Star in Eboni Booth's Primary Trust

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Eboni Booth's Primary Trust, May 4-July 10 at the Laura Pels Theater.

The off-Broadway production will be directed by Knud Adams and star Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Obie winner April Matthis (The Piano Lesson).

Harper will play Kenneth, a bookstore worker who gets laid off and is encouraged by a quirky waiter (Matthis) to face the world he's long avoided.

The remaining cast members and design team will be announced soon.