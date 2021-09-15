Wicked Returns to Broadway: Watch Glinda's First Entrance and See Curtain Call

It's good to see her, isn't it? Wicked reopened on Broadway on September 14 and, as expected, the crowd went wild. Before the show started, original leading lady Kristin Chenoweth came out to make a welcoming speech, and during the opening number, "No One Mourns the Wicked," Glinda's first line, "It's good to see me, isn't it?" deservedly stopped the show. Here's what you missed if you weren't there.

The audience really was spectacularly happy to see the show back, and during curtain call, they would not let the cast off the stage. As an encore, they brought out composer Stephen Schwartz, and the place went insane.

Stephen Schwartz with the cast of Wicked at curtain call

(© Tricia Baron)

Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason once again take on the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, alongside Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role through September 26), Michael McCormick as the Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda). All of the principals with the exception of Diaz, who makes her Broadway debut, were playing the roles when Broadway shut down in March 2020.

Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason

(© Tricia Baron)

The Wicked ensemble includes Ioana Alfonso, Alex Aquilino, Larkin Bogan, Randy Castillo, Antonette Cohen, Meg Doherty, Teneise Mitchell Ellis, Hannah Florence, Jenny Florkowski, Dan Gleason, Josh Daniel Green, Jeff Heimbrock, Celia Hottenstein, Courtney Iventosch, Colby Q. Lindeman, Chase Madigan, Micaela Martinez, Kevin Massey, Sterling Masters, Matt Meigs, Jo'Nathan Michael, Dashi Mitchell, Lindsay K. Northen, Emily Rogers, William Ryall, Travis Taber, Jeremy Thompson, and Christianne Tisdale.

The audience would not stop cheering

(© Tricia Baron)

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.