Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel to Host Wicked in Concert on PBS

Complete casting has been announced for Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score, airing on PBS on Sunday, August 29 at 9pm ET.

Wicked in Concert will celebrate the long-running musical and its iconic score by Stephen Schwartz, returning to Broadway's Gershwin Theatre on September 14. This special performance will feature reimagined musical arrangements created just for the broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music, and television.

The evening will be co-hosted by Wicked's original stars Kristin Chenoweth an Idina Menzel, with performances by Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), Jennifer Nettles, Alex Newell ( Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Isaac Powell (West Side Story), Amber Riley (Glee), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!).

Musical numbers to be featured in the concert include "The Wizard and I," "Defying Gravity," "Popular", "Wonderful," "No Good Deed," "For Good," and "As Long As You're Mine."

Wicked in Concert is directed by Broadway legend Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line). The Associate Director is Tara Young and Assistant Director is Cassey Kivnick. The concert features lighting design by Zach Blane, with musical direction by Luke Frazier. The orchestra arrangements are created by Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra and filmed in multiple locations including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and New York City.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. The musical began performances at the Gershwin Theatre on October 8, 2003 ahead of an official October 30 opening.