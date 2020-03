Broadway has closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic. Here, we take a tour of the deserted theater district to see what it looks like when the shows aren't playing.

46th Street

(© Tricia Baron)



44th Street, Shubert Alley and 45th Street

Times Square

