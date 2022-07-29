Watch: West End vs. Broadway: Alice Fearn and Jenn Colella Discuss Come From Away

Since its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2015, Come From Away has skyrocketed to success and warmed the hearts of countless theatregoers across the globe.

The show's 2017 Broadway premiere led to seven Tony Award nominations (including one for original cast member Jenn Colella) and Christopher Ashley triumphing in the Best Direction of a Musical category. The 2019 West End transfer was crowned Best New Musical at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards, as well as the Olivier Awards, and productions have been staged all across America, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and the Netherlands to date.

Set during the aftermath of 9/11 in the town of Gander in Newfoundland, where the population practically doubled overnight thanks to 38 planes being diverted to its airport as the American airspace was forced to close, the musical celebrates the extraordinary resilience, compassion and kindness of the human spirit.

Colella recently returned to her Tony-nominated role of Beverley Bass (and Others) in the Broadway production and is scheduled to play her final performance on August 7, so we decided to grab the opportunity to pair her up with her current London counterpart, Alice Fearn, for our latest video.