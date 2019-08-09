Watch Tom Hiddleston and Company Brood in New Broadway Betrayal Trailer

A new trailer has been released for Harold Pinter's Betrayal beginning performances at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre on August 14.

The revival of Pinter's classic play features Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold performing the roles they originated earlier this year in London's West End. All four are also making their Broadway debuts. Jamie Lloyd directs the upcoming Broadway production, which is set to officially open on September 5.