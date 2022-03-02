Watch the Broadway Cast of Paradise Square in Rehearsal

The new musical Paradise Square is coming to Broadway, and we've got a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room.

Paradise Square is set in the Five Points neighborhood of New York City circa 1863 and is about a community of poor Irish immigrants and free Blacks who survive the war years and Draft Riots with raucous dance contests in neighborhood bars and dance halls.

Watch the cast, led by Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, John Dossett, Sidney DuPont, A.J. Shively, Nathaniel Stampley, Gabrielle McClinton, Jacob Fishel, Kevin Dennis, and Matt Bogart, below:

Completing the ensemble are Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Colin Barkell, Karen Burthwright, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Conor Coleman, Eric Craig, Colin Cunliffe, Chloe Davis, Josh Davis, Bernard Dotson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Sam Edgerly, Shiloh Goodin, Sean Jenness, Joshua Keith, Jay McKenzie, Ben Michael, Kayla Pecchioni, Eilis Quinn, Lee Siegel, Erica Spyres, Lael van Keuren, Sir Brock Warren, Alan Wiggins, Kristen Beth Williams, and Hailee Kaleem Wright.

The musical has a book by Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas, and Larry Kirwan, with music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare, and additional music by Kirwan, inspired in part by the songs of Stephen Foster. Musical supervision, music direction, and orchestrations are by Howland, with arrangements by Howland and Kirwan.

Moisés Kaufman directs the production, with choreography by Bill T. Jones and musical staging by Alex Sanchez. Rounding out the creative team are Allen Moyer (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), and Wendall K. Harrington (projection design). Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydné Mahone.