Watch Sing Street's "Riddle of the Model" Music Video

The company of Sing Street released a new music video for the song "The Riddle of the Model." Watch below:

The Sing Street album will drop Tuesday, April 21, with songs by Gary Clark and John Carney. Clark produces alongside Martin Lowe, with Scott Farthing and Patrick Milling Smith serving as co-producers. The album is mixed by Dave Bascombe and features the vocals of cast members Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin, Gus Halper, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Brenock O'Connor, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skyler Volpe, Amy Warren, and Anthony Genovesi. It will be released on the Sony Masterworks label.