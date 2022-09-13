Watch: James Earl Jones Sees His New Broadway Theater for the First Time

The Shubert Organization has renamed Broadway's Cort Theatre after stage and screen icon James Earl Jones. While Jones was not present at a formal ceremony held on Monday, September 12, a few days earlier, he was given a tour of the venue that bears his name, which also happens to be where he gave an early career performance in Sunrise at Campobello in 1958. Watch his reaction below:

Over the course of the pandemic, the Shuberts performed extensive renovations and construction work on the 110-year-old theater, complete with a new annex designed by Kostow Greenwood Architects that expands accessibility, increases public space, and adds dressing rooms and rehearsal spaces. The new space has more restrooms for patrons, bars on every floor, and has allowed for an upgrade of the rigging system and stage-left wing. These renovations will allow for the presentation of more technologically demanding productions with larger casts.

Check out some photos below:

The renovated proscenium at the James Earl Jones Theatre

(© David Gordon)

The mezzanine lobby bar at the James Earl Jones Theatre

(© David Gordon)

The first production at the James Earl Jones Theatre will be Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, starring Audra McDonald.