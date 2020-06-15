TheaterMania Logo
Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty's Wicked Duet for the Graduating Class of 2020

The pair sing "For Good" in tribute.

Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty
(© David Gordon)

Former Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have released a video duet of "For Good" as a way of congratulating the graduating class of 2020. Watch the performance below:

Menzel won a Tony for playing Elphaba in the Winnie Holzman-Stephen Schwartz musical. Hilty joined the cast as the standby for the role of Glinda, later taking over the role full time.

