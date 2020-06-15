Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty's Wicked Duet for the Graduating Class of 2020
The pair sing "For Good" in tribute.
Former Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have released a video duet of "For Good" as a way of congratulating the graduating class of 2020. Watch the performance below:
To the class of 2020; the world needs you now more than ever. We hope you now help make a change, for good. Congratulations to you all.— Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) June 11, 2020
@IdinaMenzel pic.twitter.com/AWvkAPqpCU
Menzel won a Tony for playing Elphaba in the Winnie Holzman-Stephen Schwartz musical. Hilty joined the cast as the standby for the role of Glinda, later taking over the role full time.
