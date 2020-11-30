Watch Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud, and Jagged Little Pill in the Macy's Parade

Even though the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was downsized this year due to the pandemic, the best of Broadway still took part. Four casts — Hamilton, Jagged Little Bill, Mean Girls, and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations — reconvened to pretape outdoor performances. If you missed it, here they are.

Hamilton

"The Schuyler Sisters"

Cast led by Joshua Henry (Aaron Burr), Jennie Harney (Angelica), Krystal Joy Brown (Eliza), and Alysha Deslorieux (Peggy)



Mean Girls

"Someone Gets Hurt"

Cast led by Reneé Rapp (Regina George)



Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

"My Girl" and "Get Ready"

Cast led by Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, and Jelani Remy as the Temptations



Jagged Little Pill

"You Learn"

Cast led by Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, and Antonio Cipriano