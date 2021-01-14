Watch: Hamilton Creates a Side-by-Side Video Comparing "Satisfied" and "Helpless"

People have been able to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton over and over since it debuted last year on Disney Plus (you can sign up here), and regular viewers have been really impressed by the continuity featured in two back-to-back songs, "Helpless" and "Satisfied." Both tell the same story — Angelica Schuyler's infatuation with Alexander Hamilton, and his eventual marriage to her sister, Eliza. After a fan video compared the two numbers in terms of staging and dramatic material, the production created its own compilation, which you can watch below.