Watch Hadestown Cast Serenade Audience With "Lean On Me" After First Show Back

The cast of Hadestown took to the balcony of the Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2 to celebrate its first night back on Broadway, and they led the crowd in a sing-along of "Lean on Me." Watch the moment below and check out photos from the night here.

Amber Gray, André De Shields, Tom Hewitt, Rachel Chavkin, and Eva Noblezada

(© Tricia Baron)

Reeve Carney (Orpheus), André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), and Eva Noblezada (Eurydice) once again taking on their principal roles, with Tom Hewitt rounding out the leads as Hades until Patrick Page returns from a film project on November 2.

They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Mariand Torres as the Fates, with the Workers chorus comprising Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders, and Kim Steele. Swings are Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael "YaYa" Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

André De Shields

(© Tricia Baron)

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and developed with director Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The production won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical, with additional Tonys going to Mitchell and Chavkin, among others.

Tom Hewitt, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Reeve Carney

(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (set design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Ben t. Matchstick (co-conceiver).