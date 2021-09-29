Watch Aladdin's First Curtain Call Back on Broadway

Aladdin returned to Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28. Watch curtain call below:

Leading Aladdin back to Broadway are Michael Maliakel and Shoba Narayan as Aladdin and Jasmine, alongside original company members Michael James Scott as Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, and Dennis Stowe as the Jafar/Sultan standby.

Also returning to the company are Milo Alosi as Kassim, Brad Weinstock as Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Juwan Crawley as a Genie/Sultan standby. Zach Bencal as Babkak and Frank Viveros as a Genie/Sultan/Babkak standby both join the Broadway cast after performing the roles in the North American tour.

Aladdin also features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Callahan, Mike Cannon, Matthew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul Heesang Miller, April Holloway, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Angelo Soriano, and Katie Terza.

Based on the 1992 Disney animated film, Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014. With a score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, and songs such as "Friend Like Me" and the Academy Award-winning "A Whole New World," the show features a new book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw directs.