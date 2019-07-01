Waitress Becomes the Longest-Running Show at the Brooks-Atkinson Theatre

As of Sunday, June 30, Waitress is officially the longest-running show to play at Broadway's Brooks-Atkinson Theatre, with 1329 performances since opening on April 24, 2016. The production surpasses Same Time, Next Year, which ran from March 1975-May 1978.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress features a score by Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, and direction by Diane Paulus. The Broadway cast currently stars Shoshana Bean as Jenna, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, and Noah Galvin as Ogie. As previously announced, Todrick Hall will soon take over as Ogie, starring alongside Colleen Ballinger as Dawn.