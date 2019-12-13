Waitress Hosts a Reunion of Broadway Lulus

On Thursday, December 12, Waitress hosted a reunion of Lulus at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, joining 12 of the adorable girls who have played the role of Jenna's 5-year-old daughter for a celebration of the musical that will end its run on January 5, 2020. Check out the photos below.

Back row: London Skye Gilliam, Mariam Bedigan, Victoria Collett, Everleigh Rotunno, Raigan Olivia Newton-Saunders, and Delaney Quinn; front row: Riley Summer Perler, Cate Elefante, Sophia Rodriguez, Regan Ciccarelli, Scarlett Sher, and Tess Murphy

(© Kat Kelly)

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.

Waitress opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016.

(© Kat Kelly)

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus. The cast currently stars Katharine McPhee as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky. The role of Lulu is shared by Scarlett Sher and Delaney Quinn.