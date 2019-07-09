Waitress Welcomes Mark Evans as Broadway's Next Dr. Pomatter

The producers of Waitress have announced that Mark Evans will join the musical's Broadway cast as Dr. Pomatter beginning July 23. Evans will replace Erich Bergen, who plays his final performance on July 21.

Evans was most recently seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. His off-Broadway credits include I Married An Angel (Encores!), Me and My Girl (Encores!), and Finian's Rainbow (Irish Rep).

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as ""The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Shoshana Bean (Jenna), Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Erich Bergen (Dr. Pomatter), Ben Thompson (Earl), Larry Marshall (Joe), Benny Elledge (Cal), Noah Galvin (Ogie), Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns, and Dan Tracy.