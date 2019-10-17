New Tracy Letts, David Henry Hwang Shows Are Among Our 5 Faves This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin star in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation at the Triad Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Forbidden Broadway has become the essential pilgrimage for the Broadway faithful, an opportunity to laugh at the shows we love (and laugh harder at the ones we don't). I suspect this won't be the last generation satirized by [Gerard] Alessandrini, a sharp observer of Broadway who puts most of us critics to shame." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Linda Vista

Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, and Chantal Thuy star in Linda Vista.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Over the course of two hours and 40 minutes, [playwright Tracy Letts] lulls us into a false sense of security while cleverly setting a trap to ensnare us with our reactions to a genre we all know too well." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Soft Power

Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora star in Soft Power at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...[A] trippy and undeniably entertaining new musical... Soft Power suggests that the musical has liberal democracy circulating through its veins — and that's a powerful thing." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Terra Firma

John Keating and Tom O'Keefe star in Terra Firma.

(© Ashley Garrett)

"...[A]n unlikely and ballsy beginning for the brand-new theater company, the Coop... If this polished production of a challenging new play is any indication, there is more room for optimism than doom when considering the company's future." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Kingfishers Catch Fire

Haskell King and Sean Gormley star in Kingfishers Catch Fire at Irish Repertory Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"...[An] exhilarating world premiere at Irish Repertory Theatre... [Sean Gormley and Haskell King] exploit the intimacy of the W. Scott McLucas studio theater to deliver subtle yet powerful performances." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

For more suggestions, visit our Broadway listings page here and our off-Broadway listings page here.